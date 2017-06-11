Police issue advice to Peterborough concert goers ahead of Elton John gig

Cambridgeshire police have issued advice to concert go-goers ahead of Elton John's performance at the ABAX Stadium today.

People are advised to arrive early and, if possible, avoid bringing bags.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to reassure members of the public attending the Elton John concert in Peterborough on Sunday afternoon that plans are in place to ensure it is a safe and enjoyable event for all.

"Public safety remains to be our highest priority, therefore there will be a policing presence, including armed officers, so please do not be alarmed.

"Enhanced security measures will be in place and both ourselves and the venue request that concert-goers do not bring large bags with them, and where possible do not bring any bags with them.

"We advise you consider arriving earlier than normal to allow for extra time to enter the venue while security checks are being carried out.

"We hope that everyone has a safe and enjoyable event."

Doors will open at the stadium at 4pm with the concert set to commence from approximately 6pm.

A range of food and drink will be available to purchase at the venue and people are advised to wear appropriate clothing for the weather conditions