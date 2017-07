Police and fire crews are investigating a blaze at a property in the Cambridgeshire Fen this evening, Sunday July 9..

The Sixteen Foot Bank between the B1099 Upwell Road and B1100 Padgetts Road was closed due to the fire which engulfed part of a garden, a car and a van at Christchurch.

The scene of this evening's blaze. Photo: @fencops

Enquiries are ongoing and police would like to hear from anyone with information on 101.

The road has reopened following the blaze.