Police investigate suspected arson at Peterborough home

Police are investigating a suspected arson at a home in Peterborough.

Fire crews were called to Drayton, South Bretton, at 7.30pm on Sunday (October 15).

A spokeswoman for the fire service said it was a small fire and that nobody was inside the house at the time.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 7.45pm by the Fire and Rescue Service to reports of suspected arson at a property in Drayton, Peterborough.

“Officers attended the property and an investigation is underway.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0593941017 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”