Police investigate derelict caravan fire in Peterborough

Police are investigating a fire at a derelict caravan in Peterborough.

At 6.44pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 25) one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Stanground were called to a fire in Norwood Lane, Paston.

Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a derelict caravan and rubbish.

Using hose reels they extinguished the fire and had returned to their stations by 7.45pm.

The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.