Police, fire and ambulance crews attend ‘sudden death’ of man in Oundle Road, Peterborough

Police, fire and ambulance crews were to the ‘sudden death’ of a man at a property in Oundle Road in Peterborough this afternoon.
Officers were called at 1pm to reports of a concern for the safety of a man in his 80s at Apex House in Oundle Road, Peterborough, close to the junction with Oundle Road.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue were first at the scene as they were conducting a training exercise at the location at the time.
A police spokesman confirmed they attended the ‘sudden death’ of a man but it was not being treated as suspicious.
