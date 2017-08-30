Police, fire and ambulance crews attend ‘sudden death’ of man in Oundle Road, Peterborough

Police, fire and ambulance crews were to the ‘sudden death’ of a man at a property in Oundle Road in Peterborough this afternoon.

Officers were called at 1pm to reports of a concern for the safety of a man in his 80s at Apex House in Oundle Road, Peterborough, close to the junction with Oundle Road.

Fire crews at Apex House, Oundle Road EMN-170830-150750009

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue were first at the scene as they were conducting a training exercise at the location at the time.

A police spokesman confirmed they attended the ‘sudden death’ of a man but it was not being treated as suspicious.