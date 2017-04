Police have cordoned off a section of Peterborough city centre.

Officers have taped off an area of footpath close to the Nationwide Building Society, in Long Causeway.

Long Causeway, Peterborough.

It is understood police are investigating an incident that occurred last night.

Details about the nature of the incident have not yet been released by police.

It is not thought the incident relates to the building society, which is still open for business.

More soon...