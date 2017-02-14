Police called to sudden death of man in Peterborough

Police were called to an address in Welland in Peterborough yesterday following the sudden death of a man.

Officers were called at around 4pm on Monday February 13, to the sudden death of a man in his 50s.

His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and has been passed to the coroner.

A neighbour told the Peterborough Telegraph: “Neighbours called police after realising that he wasn’t seen around for a period of 4 to 5 weeks.

“I believe that the man was on his 50s. Very sad.”