Police and fire crews make unexpected discovery while tackling blaze at Peterborough home

Fire news

Police and fire crews attending a blaze at a home in Peterborough today made an unexpected discovery.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in a property in Four Chimneys, Hampton Vale at about 10.20am today (Tuesday October 3).

The fire has been deemed non-suspicious, however following a search of the property a small quantity of cannabis plants were seized.

No arrests have been made yet and an investigation is ongoing by police.