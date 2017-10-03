Police and fire crews make unexpected discovery while tackling blaze at Peterborough home

Police and fire crews attending a blaze at a home in Peterborough today made an unexpected discovery.
Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in a property in Four Chimneys, Hampton Vale at about 10.20am today (Tuesday October 3).
The fire has been deemed non-suspicious, however following a search of the property a small quantity of cannabis plants were seized.
No arrests have been made yet and an investigation is ongoing by police.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.