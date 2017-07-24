Plans for £1.5 million redevelopment of Peterborough city centre street

A city centre street will be next in line for a £1.5 million makeover.

The Westgate project is the next piece of the jigsaw puzzle in the council’s public realm strategy that has so far transformed the look and feel of Bridge Street, Long Causeway, Cathedral Square, St John’s Square, Cowgate, Wheelyard and Midgate.

A new traffic layout, wider pavement along one side, new lighting and street furniture will be the key features of the Westgate plan. The aim is to create a more pedestrian-friendly, vibrant shopping street that anchors North Westgate to the historic core of the city.

A cabinet member decision notice (CMDN) is published today seeking approval for the £1.5million project from councillor Peter Hiller, cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development. It proposes that the work will be carried out by Skanska as part of the Peterborough Highway Services contract.

Councillor Hiller said: “The public realm projects are having a real impact on the look and feel of our historic city centre, with benefits already being realised in the shape of higher numbers of visitors and more businesses choosing to make Peterborough home.

“The improvements have helped us to highlight the historic architecture and make the city centre a place where more people want to visit, shop and linger. Making sure areas are better for pedestrians has been important all the way through and is key to the Westgate scheme where the pavements and traffic flow will be improved for people on foot.

“There has already been some early thinking on design which will need working up into firmer plans in consultation with local businesses, the bus service operators, taxi providers, Peterborough Disability Forum, Queensgate, Sustrans, RNIB, the Cycle Forum and ward councillors. Once preliminary designs are available they will be shared for everyone to view on the council’s website and social media, along with more detail and timescales.”

The Westgate public realm highway improvement scheme was earmarked for 2017/18 funding in the medium term financial strategy. It is expected that once the CMDN is approved, the work will commence in Autumn.