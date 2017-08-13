Planning green light for Fletton Quays

The final hurdle for one of the largest new housing developments in the city has been cleared after planning permission was granted.

More than 350 new apartments will be built at the Fletton Quays development after permission was granted.

Work has already started on the £120 million scheme, and the news is the latest landmark for the major project.

To mark planning permission being granted, new artists impressions have been released, showing what the outside of the flats will look like.

The images show the tree lined river, with flats’ windows looking out on the Embankment.

A spokesman for ELG Planning, who are working with Weston Homes on the scheme said: “The scheme is being constructed by Weston Homes and will include under croft parking as well as a number of other complementary uses on the ground floor of the buildings along the newly created riverside walkway.”

It is hoped construction will be completed within two years.

Along with the 358 riverside apartments and flats, the development will also see office space constructed, along with a large hotel and other leisure facilities.

It was revealed last month that there will also be a major arts hub based there, with £490,000 of Arts Council Funding backing the Whitworth Mill refurbishment.

The Mill will be home to arts group Metal, as well as being home to a number of studios and other space for artists.

The housing scheme is being led by Weston Homes.

Initially, the development plans had 280 new flats - but that has now increased to the 358 dwellings.

The Peterborough Telegraph has been campaigning for a new foot and cycle bridge to be built at the development.

Despite space being left to build the bridge, there are no plans to build one linking the city centre to the new scheme.

The calls have been backed by the Peterborough Civic Society, as well as a number of city councillors and other groups in Peterborough.

Peterborough City Council leader John Holdich said the bridge would cost £2.5 million to build.

No one from Weston Homes was available to comment.