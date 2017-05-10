Places still available at prestigious business dinner in Peterborough

Tickets have gone on sale for the popular Opportunity Peterborough annual bondholder dinner held in Peterborough Cathedral.

The event is among the most anticipated events in Peterborough’s business calendar and celebrates the contribution of businesses to the city’s continued growth and success.

The dinner will take place on September 28.

Steve Bowyer, chief executive at Opportunity Peterborough said: “The Bondholder Dinner is a tremendous event that truly reflects the character and success of the city.

“It is the perfect chance for SMEs, large companies and local dignitaries to meet and network in one of Peterborough’s most iconic buildings.”

The evening will start with a drinks and canape reception followed by a four course dinner in the stunning cathedral nave.

Members of the Opportunity Peterborough Bondholder Network have had exclusive access to tickets during April and more than half of the available tables have been sold. The cost for a table of 12 is £1,050 + VAT, a table of 10 is £925 + VAT and individual tickets are £95 + VAT.

To book your ticket email bondholder@opportunitypeterborough.co.uk or call 01733 317417 for more information.