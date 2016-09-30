Pigeons Farm to fly the nest

A popular family farm which has given children the chance to experience the countryside is set to close its barn doors.

Pigeons Farm in Thorney has allowed youngsters to get up close and personal to lambs, rabbits, pigs and a menagerie of other animals over the past eight years.

But, now owners Linda and Bob Moore have decided to hang up their welly boots, and the farm will close on Saturday, October 9.

Linda (63) said: “We decided we were going to retire earlier this year, and put the farm on the market in February. We had a buyer who was going to keep it going, but it did not happen.

“We bought the farm 10 years ago, when it was derelict, and opened it in March 2008.

“My husband is now 74-years old, and it is a seven day week, working 12 hour days. We have just ran out of steam.

“We have 55,000 visitors a year, and when we announced we were closing we had more than 800 comments on Facebook in a day.

“We set up the farm to give children the chance to see animals, to hold a rabbit or to bottle feed a lamb.

“Seeing the comments from everyone has been very nice.

“We are going to have a bit of time for ourselves now - we have not had a holiday for 10 years. We will get a place with some land, and keep some of the animals, but it is time for us to stop.”

The farm does have some animals and equipment to sell but they will go to approved homes only.