PICTURE & VIDEO SPECIAL: 1,000 join Peterborough walk to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society

Clouds lifted for the sun to shine on more than 1,000 people gathered to unite against dementia at the Memory Walk, which was held at Ferry Meadows on Sunday, and aims to raise £120,000 for Alzheimer’s Society.
Helping to start the event by cutting the ribbon was Gillian Beasley, Chief Executive of Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council.
She said: “It is a huge privilege to be part of a movement that aims to support not only those living with dementia but the many more affected by it. My dad had dementia so I walked in memory of him. I want to praise the Alzheimer’s Society and their volunteers because these events are very challenging to arrange and require a lot of commitment. By uniting together we can help to one day find a cure.”
Another of those taking part was former city councillor John Shearman. He said: “My partner Janice has been living with dementia for five years. Sadly she is now a resident in a nursing home.
“Watching her slow deterioration over the past years has been heart breaking and I want to join countless other people in raising funds to bring about a world without Dementia. I am aiming to raise £500.”
