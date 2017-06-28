PICTURE SPECIAL: Polish pride as first festival is hit in Peterborough

From food to music, the contribution of Polish people in Peterborough was celebrated at a festival in the city centre.

The first Polish Festival was held in Cathedral Square on Sunday with folk bands, dancing, singing, children’s karate, theatre and traditional Polish cuisine on offer.

Polish Festival on Cathedral Square. Pictured are Polish Special Forces re-enactors. EMN-170625-160600009

A large crowd of visitors were able to take part in the activities, including a dancing session in the square.

The festival is the latest cultural offering in the city, following successful Italian, Portuguese, Latvian and Diwali events.

Mayor of Peterborough cllr John Fox said: “Annette Joyce (Peterborough City Council Service Director for city services and communications) is doing a wonderful job with all the festivals. I would like to see something cultural in the city every month. It is great to learn so much about their culture, their customs, their food, their way of life. We had a fantastic day, and I was able to taste some of the food and drink.”

Polish Festival on Cathedral Square. Polish dancers on stage EMN-170625-160650009

Polish Festival on Cathedral Square. Pictured are Polish Karate Academy members giving a display EMN-170625-160415009

Polish Festival on Cathedral Square. crowd shot EMN-170625-160427009

Polish Festival on Cathedral Square. Pol Plan staff with their car EMN-170625-160612009

Polish Festival on Cathedral Square. EMN-170625-160624009

Polish Festival on Cathedral Square. VIP line-up on stage EMN-170625-160439009