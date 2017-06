These new residents of a Yaxley street are certainly causing a buzz among the neighbours.

A huge swarm of bees has moved in to Lancaster Way in Yaxley and set up home in a tree overhanging the public footpath.

Bee hive. Bees set up camp on public footpath.Lancaster way, Peterborough. Mon Jun 19 2017 13:04:28 GMT+0100 (BST). ;Picture by Terry Harris / PaperPix 1203056008

As a protected species, a beekeeper or specialist company is needed to ensure the new residents are bee-having and are safely moved on if needed.

Bee hive. Bees set up camp on public footpath.Lancaster way, Peterborough. Mon Jun 19 2017 13:04:28 GMT+0100 (BST). ;Picture by Terry Harris / PaperPix 1203056008

Bee hive. Bees set up camp on public footpath.Lancaster way, Peterborough. Mon Jun 19 2017 13:04:28 GMT+0100 (BST). ;Picture by Terry Harris / PaperPix 1203056008