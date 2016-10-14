PICTURE: Police dog Finn inundated with get well cards after being stabbed on the job

A police dog who sparked a petition to calling for police dogs and horses to be treated the same as police officers in the eyes of the law is recovering well.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire police dog Finn required emergency surgery after being stabbed trying to apprehend a man suspected of robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint.

Finn received stab wounds to his head and chest.

Despite the serious nature of the attack, the offence against PD Finn was classed as criminal damage.

In a tweet published last night, Finn can be seen with ten get well soon cards.

It reads: “He’s feeling more himself today and starting to get a little cheeky too - much more like his old self.”

PD Finn is still recovering at home and is reported to be doing well,

To sign the petition campaigning for ‘Finn’s Law’ visit: petition.parliament.uk/petitions/168678