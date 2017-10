Have your say

Fire crews extinguished a large fire at a former factory in Yaxley yesterday.

Four crews were called to Broadway in Yaxley at 4.27pm on Sunday, October 22.

Pallet fire at the old mushroom factory at Broadway, Yaxley EMN-171022-204916009

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the firefighters had gone to the old mushroom factory where there was a fire in the open.

Crews are currently at the scene tackling the 20m x 30m blaze with a jet, ground monitor and high pressure hose reel.

