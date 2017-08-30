PHOTO SPECIAL: Thousands turn out to celebrate Millfield

The first Millfield Arts Festival produced by Peterborough Presents saw thousands of residents attend on the bank holiday to celebrate the Millfield area.

The multicultural festival of free entertainment saw New England Rec set ablaze by music, arts, crafts, food and a fiery finale.

Highlights of the programme included captivating sufi singing and Qawwali from Chand Ali Khan Qawwal & Party, giant stilt walkers from Nutkhut, community drumming and enthralling dhol demonstrations from Bhangra Beat, singalongs from Zelda Finch and Lithuanian music and dance from Music Studio Nona.

Alongside the art and performance, families took part in free activities including Kwik Cricket, and football run by FC Peterborough, with as many as 40 players taking part at once in the game.

The glorious heat of the summer day was topped only by the final demonstration by pyrotechnic experts External Combustion. A display of fire and ground fireworks closed the festival with a truly spectacular bang, enjoyed by all ages and backgrounds.

The festival was produced by Peterborough Presents in conjunction with Millfield residents, community leaders and councillors.

Simon Hollingworth, the Millfield Festival producer, said: “We were absolutely delighted by the turn out and the response on Sunday... and of course the weather!

“We were very aware that this was a pilot event and that we hadn’t been able to reach everyone beforehand, so to see so many people there from so many different communities from all across the Lincoln Road area was really exciting.

“The music, the food, the stalls and activities and of course the amazing pyrotechnic display all seemed to go down pretty well.

“Peterborough Presents would like to say a big thank you to everyone who made the event possible!”

Following on from Millfield Arts Festival, Peterborough Presents will continue to showcase great art in the Millfield area with future projects and events.

