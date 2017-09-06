PHOTO SPECIAL: Blue light services make fun “emergency” stop in Peterborough to teach children and raise charity cash

Emergency services were on show over the weekend in Peterborough raising over a thousand pounds for local charities.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) joined colleagues from police, fire, air ambulance charities and community first responders (CFR) for a fun-filled day at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough, which included stalls, cardio pulmonary sessions and lots of games.

The open day gave people the chance to find out more about our emergency services and meet ambulance, police and fire staff as well as volunteers, and explore the inside of emergency vehicles.

Paramedic Grace Reed said: “It was a fantastic day. We couldn’t have done it without the help of the staff who gave up their sunny Saturday.

“We taught children and adults basic life support and carried out an advanced life support scenario for the public so they can see what we do in real cardiac arrests.”

The day also helped to raise £1,375 for the East of England Air Ambulance.

