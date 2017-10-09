PHOTO GALLERY: Record number of runners for Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run

There was a record turnout for the Great Eastern Run in Peterborough yesterday (Sunday, October 8).
And as well as a few familiar faces there were also plenty of new runners who gave the half marathon a go for the first time, as well as the 5k Anna’s Hope Fun Run.
Annette Joyce, service director for city services and communications at Peterborough City Council, said: “As well as being a record-breaking event in terms of entries (5,383 for the half marathon and 1,401 for the Anna’s Hope Fun Run), we also had a lot of new runners, over half of which had never run the course before.
“The weather was perfect for running and the sun was shining which attracted the crowds, many of which were visiting our city for the first time.
“I would like to thank our sponsors and the hundreds of volunteers, businesses and council staff who made this event such a success and once again put Peterborough firmly on the map. As well as all this, thousands of pounds have been raised for charities and local good causes.”
