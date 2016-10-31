PHOTO GALLERY: Peterborough Zombie Walk 2016 helps raise charity funds

Visitors to Peterborough City Centre could have been forgiven for thinking the dead had risen and were walking among us on Saturday.

The annual Peterborough Zombie Walk from Charter’s Bar to the Brewery Tap proved hugely popular and a great success again with all kind of costumes, creatures and ghouls taking part.

Peterborough Zombie Walk 2016. Photo - Daniel Beeby

This year’s Zombie Walk had a serious side to it as well, it helped raise money for Beat:Cancer and Thorpe Hall Hospice, tying in with the Brewery Tap’s Halloween Ball.

Check out some of the great costumes and photos from the walk captured by Daniel Beeby.

Peterborough Zombie Walk 2016. Photo - Daniel Beeby

