PHOTO GALLERY: Awesome day out in Peterborough at Autumn Food & Country Fair

There was an arena full of fur, feathers, food and fun - plus an appearance by Paw Patrol favourites, Chase and Marshall, at the Autumn Food & Country Fair in Peterborough at the weekend.

The East of England Arena and Events Centre hosted one of the region’s biggest day out on Sunday, October 8.

Autumn Food and Country Fair at Peterborough Arena. Photo: Mikael Carrington

The Autumn Food & Country Fair is almost 40 years old - mixing family fun, outdoor pursuits and country living all in one fantastic day.

Attractions lined included:

* A display by the East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier Club display team, companion dog show, dog agility, dog and duck display

* Exhibitions of rare breed cattle, sheep, pigs and goats

* Dozens of trade stands

* Archery

* Classic car and vintage tractor displays

* Little Rovers pint-sized Land Rovers for youngsters to drive around a circuit

* Pony rides. Equifest fun pony and horse show.

* Birds of Prey Display

* Funfair

* Food, drink and shopping area

* Vintage vehicles

* Wisbech Shire Horse Show

* The Supreme London Championships Small Livestock Show, billed as the rabbit world’s equivalent of Crufts.

* East of England Giant Vegetable Competition.

Jane Bevan of Wellingborough,who took a second place with her potato, in the Giant Vegetable Competition. Photo: Glynn Dobbs

