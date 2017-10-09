PHOTO GALLERY: Awesome day out in Peterborough at Autumn Food & Country Fair

There was an arena full of fur, feathers, food and fun - plus an appearance by Paw Patrol favourites, Chase and Marshall, at the Autumn Food & Country Fair in Peterborough at the weekend.
The East of England Arena and Events Centre hosted one of the region’s biggest day out on Sunday, October 8.
The Autumn Food & Country Fair is almost 40 years old - mixing family fun, outdoor pursuits and country living all in one fantastic day.
Attractions lined included:
* A display by the East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier Club display team, companion dog show, dog agility, dog and duck display
* Exhibitions of rare breed cattle, sheep, pigs and goats
* Dozens of trade stands
* Archery
* Classic car and vintage tractor displays
* Little Rovers pint-sized Land Rovers for youngsters to drive around a circuit
* Pony rides. Equifest fun pony and horse show.
* Birds of Prey Display
* Funfair
* Food, drink and shopping area
* Vintage vehicles
* Wisbech Shire Horse Show
* The Supreme London Championships Small Livestock Show, billed as the rabbit world’s equivalent of Crufts.
* East of England Giant Vegetable Competition.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.