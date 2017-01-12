PHOTO GALLERY: 22° halo weather phenomenon formed of ice crystals captured in Peterborough sky

An optical phenomenon called the 22° halo or winter halo was seen over Peterborough tonight, seemingly signalling oncoming cold weather.

A 22° halo belongs to the family of ice crystal halos. It forms as the moonlight is refracted in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.

22� halo ahead of incoming cold weather., Picture by Terry Harris. THA

In folklore, moon rings are said to warn of approaching storms. Like other ice halos, 22° halos appear when the sky is covered by thin cirrus or cirrostratus clouds that often come a few days before a large storm front.

However, the same clouds can also occur without any associated weather change, making a 22° halo unreliable as a sign of bad weather.

