Petition calls for solution to parking issues

Residents living on a new housing estate in Peterborough have called for restrictions on parking after motorists blocked driveways.

A petition has been set up by Neil and Becky Thomas, who live in the new Vista development, which has been built next to Peterborough United’s ABAX stadium.

The petition, which has already picked up more than 60 signatures, enough for it to be discussed by the council, reads: “We have lived within the Vista site for over four years and have constantly had challenges with people parking their cars and walking into town to work/shop and on match days to walk into Posh.

“Whilst I personally expect parking to be more difficult during Posh games, I don’t think it is fair that members of the public can use our streets as a free parking resource rather than use all the parking facilities already in town.”

The petition also raises concerns that the problem will only get worse when the Fletton Quays development is finished, and also called for a 20mph speed limit to be enforced.

Fletton and Stanground ward councillor James Lillis, who lives on the estate, said: “It is clear to me that since traffic calming measures were removed speeding on Hawksbill Way has increased.

“When I have previously raised my concerns with council officers they advised me that the council is unable to implement anti-speeding measures as they didn’t have a sign Section 38 Agreement.”

The Liberal Democrat councillor added: “On the parking issues in the area, I agree that the increase in the number of people who are choosing to park on the development is causing a range of problems.”

The petition is available to sign at www.peterborough.gov.uk, and will remain open until October 24.