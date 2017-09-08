Peterborough zoologist wins national Animal Hero Award

The winners of the Animal Hero Awards have been announced by host Amanda Holden at a star-studded ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, including Alan Stubbs, a zoologist from Peterborough.

The Mirror has joined forces with the UK’s leading animal welfare charity, the RSPCA to pick the most inspiring animals along with the individuals and teams who have shown outstanding commitment to improving their lives.

Some big names were in attendance including Ferne McCann, Sir Patrick Stewart OBE, Virginia McKenna, Laura Whitmore, Paul O’Grady, Tom Fletcher, Richard Hammond, Kym Marsh, Stacey Solomon and Matt Terry, who performed on the night.

The ‘Services To Wildlife’ award went to Alan Stubbs, a zoologist who has dedicated decades to the preservation of the world’s smallest creatures, and founded pioneering invertebrate charity Buglife. Alan has made it his life’s work to raise the profile of insects and how the entire planet rely on them for survival. Working for the three national entomological societies, along with a vast number of societies, organisations and committees, he brought insects to the forefront of conservation efforts.

Amanda Holden who returned as host, said, “This is the fifth time I have hosted these awards, and the winners just seem to get more and more incredible every year.

“The people are truly inspirational and the stories of the animals are absolutely heartwarming.”

RSPCA interim Chief Executive Michael Ward said: “This year’s Animal Hero Award winners have been inspirational. It is often said that Britain is a nation of animal lovers - and despite all the cruelty and neglect we see - we wholeheartedly agree. We are really proud to be a part of the Animal Hero Awards as they shine a spotlight on those that go the extra mile to help animals - and the animals that help people too.”