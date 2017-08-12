Peterborough worker’s 40 years award for staying power

A power worker from Peterborough has had his long service and lasting connection with the industry recognised by employer UK Power Networks.

The company, which delivers electricity to eight million customers across East Anglia, London and the South East, invites staff who have given 40 years of continuous service to join a special 40+ Club.

Nigel Green, now a Field Staff supervisor, joined Eastern Electricity as an apprentice joiner in September 1977 at the age of 16. He went on to become a cable jointer in Peterborough before becoming a foreman in the late 1980s.

Nigel said: “I had heard about the opportunity through my careers teacher at school. I knew I wanted to work in utilities and at that time there were a number of options, I also applied to British Gas and Post Office Telephones as they were then, but Eastern Electricity took me on.

“My job title now is Field Staff Supervisor which means I look after our overhead linesmen and fitters. For me, it’s a vital part of the job to ensure their safety and welfare, if I can see the linesmen are tired, I make sure they have a break because their mindset is always to keep on working because of the type of people they are.

“Perhaps the biggest change over 40 years has been the technological advances. I started out with a bit of paper and now virtually everything is done electronically.

“What has kept me going all these years is the people. I like it when we help customers, but I also enjoy the interaction with my colleagues. I like making a difference to people and over the years I like to think I’ve done that.

Basil Scarsella, chief executive at UK Power Networks, said: It’s one of the evenings I particularly look forward to because I catch up with individuals that have been with us a long time.”