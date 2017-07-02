Peterborough woman wins trip to America

Amazon worker Cara Eaton, 31, from Sawtry, won the right to visit the company’s headquarters in Seattle as part of a programme called ‘I Found the Right Place.’

Learning co-ordinator Cara, who joined Amazon three years ago, wrote: “Amazon is the right place for me because my personality can shine and it has helped me grow as a person. I am 100 per cent more confident than I have been in any other job and I believe that is down to the Amazon culture. I feel like I belong and that I can achieve anything.”

During the five-day trip to Seattle, Cara and a group of nine Amazon colleagues from sites across the UK enjoyed a trip up the Space Needle, did lots of sightseeing and visited and toured the Amazon campus and the robotics fulfilment center in Kent, Washington.