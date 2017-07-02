Search

Peterborough woman wins trip to America

Cara Eaton, Amazon associate, Peterborough who won the first prize in the 'I found the right place' competition.

Amazon worker Cara Eaton, 31, from Sawtry, won the right to visit the company’s headquarters in Seattle as part of a programme called ‘I Found the Right Place.’

Learning co-ordinator Cara, who joined Amazon three years ago, wrote: “Amazon is the right place for me because my personality can shine and it has helped me grow as a person. I am 100 per cent more confident than I have been in any other job and I believe that is down to the Amazon culture. I feel like I belong and that I can achieve anything.”

During the five-day trip to Seattle, Cara and a group of nine Amazon colleagues from sites across the UK enjoyed a trip up the Space Needle, did lots of sightseeing and visited and toured the Amazon campus and the robotics fulfilment center in Kent, Washington.