Peterborough warriors tackle Spartan Race

Thousands of warriors took part in the action at the weekend when the world’s leading obstacle race, Reebok Spartan Race was unleashed upon Elton Hall in Peterborough.

Spartans challenged themselves in the 5km+ ‘Sprint’ course with over 15 obstacles, or the 13km ‘Super’ course with over 24 obstacles, with many competitors completing both races and two parts of the Trifecta.

The historic venue saw competitors’ mental and physical strength put to the test in one of the toughest ever obstacle course races.

This year’s winner of the women’s 2016 Peterborough Spartan Sprint was Jade Skillen of Newmarket, who completed the course in 51 minutes 54 seconds.

Meanwhile, Tristan Steed from Colchester came first in the men’s race by completing the course in an impressive time of 34 minutes 50 seconds.

Tristan was also the winner of the men’s Super race, crossing the line in one hour, 15 minutes and six seconds. The women’s Super was won by Grith Weichel from Denmark in one hour, 49 minutes and 56 seconds.

For Spartan UK racers, completing all three distances Sprint, Super and Beast in one season allows them a place in the coveted Spartan Trifecta Tribe.

Karl Allsop, director of race operations, said: “Peterborough was a huge success, it was great to see so many athletes push themselves to the limit and test their resiliency, grit and passion.

“Elton Hall saw so many competitors at different levels of ability take on the tough course and find their inner warrior. We are really looking forward to the final Sprint and Beast race at Windsor Great Park, which will finish off very successful Spartan season - visit www.spartanrace.uk.”