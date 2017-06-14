Peterborough warehouse plea to help London tower blaze victims

A man is appealing for help to find a warehouse in Peterborough to collect furniture for victims of the London tower block fire.

Furniture dealer Neil Gilby has made the appeal following the blaze which has killed at least 12 people, injured dozens more and left hundreds homeless.

Mr Gilby said: “I am looking for owners in Peterborough who have large empty warehouses/barns, I myself buy and sell vintage furniture for a living, and with this awful event today I am wanting to set up a hub locally where people can donate furniture to the victims of this tragedy.

“The warehouse would need to be of a reasonable size at least 5,000 sq ft I will then be asking for people to bring their donations down where items can be sorted out and put into areas, from this I will reach out to local courier services in transporting items to people’s new homes.

“I see many people in London are providing food and essentials, but I think it’s also important we as a country come together to help them get back on their feet.”

Anyone who can help should email neilandsuz@hotmail.co.uk