Peterborough volunteers’ work is rewarded

Outstanding volunteers from across Peterborough were rewarded at the 2017 Volunteers Awards held at the Town Hall last month.

The event was hosted by Peterborough Volunteer Centre, part of the Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service (PCVS), sponsored by Peterborough City Council and City College.

“This is our 21st awards night and every one of them has been as moving as the first – you cannot underestimate the amazing contribution volunteers make, their passion commitment and selflessness is priceless,” said Leonie McCarthy, CEO at the PCVS.

“We have been the hub for volunteering in Peterborough since 1980, and it never ceases to amaze me and make me incredibly proud that day after day we meet people who just want to contribute to our community in some way.”

Twenty four voluntary organisations were in attendance with their nominated volunteers. Individuals were recoganised from major organisations such as Marta Jezirowska from Barnardo’s, Alan Mackay from Care Zone, Elliott Jarvis from Peterborough Environment City Trust, David Walton from the Salvation Army, and John Bailey from Froglife.

However, volunters from smaller groups also received awards, such as Joy Franklin from Woodston in Action, Joao Carval from East Timorese Association of Peterborough, Wendy Freeman from Hampton Tiddlers and Simon Piper from Beat This CIC.

Award winner Nicky Rees from Age UK spent four years in a wheelchair and was told she’d never walk again, but through determination and hard work she is now walking.

Nicky has a permanent job with the charity but also befriends Stan who has a severe eye impairment.

“Nicky is such a wonderful person, so kind and patient, she reads me the cricket reports,” says Stan.

Another deserving winner is Edna Prisk who has been volunteering for over 15 years at Glinton Friendship Club for elderly local residents.

She is now in her 80s but still organises raffles and helps with birthday celebrations, purchasing the cards for members and helpers so the occasion can be memorable for some who have few people to share with.

Faustina Yang, from Peterborough Mums UK, said: “The awards ceremony gave me a great sense of pride and fulfilment which motivates me to do more for the communities.”

To find out how you can get involved, get in touch with Peterborough Volunteer Centre Co-ordinator Liz Telford via email liz.telford@pcvs.co.uk.