Peterborough venue in new discount deals with seven hotels

The East of England Arena and Events Centre in Peterborough has unveiled new partnership deals with nearby hotels.

The venue has agreed seven accommodation partnerships to provide a 10 per cent discount on standard room rates for delegates attending conferences at the refurbished centre.

The hotels range from chains including Holiday Inn Express, Best Western and Marriott to boutique hotels.

Dean Rees, the centre’s business development manager, said: “Striking up partnerships with hotels in the region helps us further improve and develop our complete visitor experience, and provides organisers with another reason to bring their events to us.

“I’m delighted with the response from our local hotels, and believe that partnerships like this will benefit the Arena, the hotels and the local economy in general.”

Bryony Smith, sales office manager at The Haycock Hotel, in Wansford, said: “We are delighted to be an accommodation partner with the East of England Arena and Events Centre.”

“We look forward to helping to turn day visitors into overnight guests, delivering greater benefits to the local economy and helping the region and the city of Peterborough become a destination of choice for exhibition visitors, music fans and conference delegates.”