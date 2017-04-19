Peterborough United players bring Easter joy to children in hospital

There were lots of happy faces at the Amazon Children’s Ward in Peterborough City Hospital last week as some of Peterborough United’s top players popped in with some delicious Easter eggs.

Posh defenders Michael Smith and Jack Baldwin, striker Tom Nichols, and midfielder Gwion Edwards, stepped in with the club’s very own Easter bunny Peter Burrow to make it a day to remember for the unwell children.

The players handing out an Easter egg

Tom said: “It is always an honour to be able to visit the Amazon Children’s Ward and help spread a little bit of joy during what is a difficult time for the kids and parents who are in hospital.

“Credit to the staff here on the ward, they do an amazing job.”

The Easter eggs were funded by Steve Coulson and the team at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, in Hampton.

They also provided some big boxes of chocolates for the staff on the ward in appreciation of the work they do.

Posh players with hospital staff and Steve Coulson of Serpentine Green

The four footballers, along with the popular Peter Burrow, were taken around the ward, meeting kids and parents before handing out the eggs, posing for pictures and giving away signed match programmes.

A club spokesperson said; “We have built up a fantastic relationship with staff at the Amazon Children’s Ward over the years, so it was brilliant to be able to visit and deliver Easter eggs to the children on the ward in time for Easter.

“The Easter eggs were very kindly funded by Steve Coulson and the team at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre and we thank them for their continued support.”

Steve Coulson and Stacey Slater from the Amazon Ward Play Team with the players

An Easter egg and programme being handed over