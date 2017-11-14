Peterborough United auction off poppy shirts to raise money for Royal British Legion

Peterborough United are auctioning off their shirts with poppies on them from Sunday’s 2-2 draw at AFC Wimbledon to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

With the exception of Danny Lloyd’s shirt (he was given his own shirt to mark his first appearance and goal in the English Football League), the jerseys of every player who was named in the squad are available to bid for in the club’s official eBay store.

The winning bidders will have the option of having their shirts personally signed by the player.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the Royal British Legion.