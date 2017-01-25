Peterborough to take centre stage tomorrow on popular TV show filmed in city

After a day full of sun, antiques and a stunning backdrop, David Dickinson’s Real Deal, filmed at Peterborough Cathedral, will be aired tomorrow.

Film crews made their way to Peterborough Cathedral in July 2016 to find what treasures the city’s folk had kept stocked away for a number of years, waiting for the moment when a dealer would offer them untold riches to part with their personal possessions.

One of those hopeful collectors was Angelo Nespoli (72) who watches every episode of Dickinson’s Real Deal on ITV.

His grandson Luke Sarro, who accompanied him on the day, said: “My grandad thinks he has millions stacked away. He collects lots of antiques as well from various car boot sales.

“It was a dream come true, he watches him every day. He was just loving life.”

Angelo, who lives near the Peterborough United ground in London Road, keeps his items stashed away in his shed where he keeps his sofa, reclining chairs and TV.

He was offered £200 by a dealer for his two gold-plated walking sticks but decided not to cash in, Luke said, because “he thought they were worth more money. But he’s glad he got them valued.”

Luke (26), who lives in Bretton, shares a very close relationship with his grandad who will be one of the best men at his upcoming wedding. “Everyone takes the mick cause we are always together,” he said.

And the pair enjoyed their time in front of the cameras and chatting with David Dickinson, who was clearly impressed with Angelo.

Luke added: “It was a really good day. My grandad was so bubbly. When David saw him he said he has so much energy. He was a massive fan of my grandad.

“He was chatting with us for about 10 to 15 minutes.

He was really friendly.” The day saw 300 people attend and the highest deals on the day were £2,550 for a diamond ring, £1,520 for a Cartier bracelet and £850 for a gold proof coin.

There were four dealers and the 24 deals which were filmed on the podiums.

Stuart Orme, head of operations at the cathedral, said: “The cathedral is used as a venue for a large variety of activities including this TV filming.

“It helps to bring people into the cathedral to engage with us and our mission. “Lots of people came to bring their valuables and have a look around whilst they were here. David Dickinson himself was delighted to be in the building and was very interested in its history.”

The Peterborough episode of Dickinson’s Real Deal airs on ITV at 3pm tomorrow afternoon, Thursday January 25.

