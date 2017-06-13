Peterborough to celebrate Armed Forces Day

A series of events to celebrate the work of armed forces will be held in Peterborough.

Armed Forces Day 2017 is fast approaching with a host of activities planned in Peterborough to mark the vital work of service personnel.

Armed Forces day on Cathedral Square. Helen and Paul Hemmings with Diane Pearson. EMN-160625-182455009

In what has become a popular annual celebration, communities up and down the country will come together on Saturday 24 June to show their support and learn more about the work of the armed forces.

Cathedral Square will be the main setting for Peterborough’s celebrations which will be launched by Mayor Councillor John Fox and a representative of the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire at 10am.

There’s something for everyone in the day’s programme which includes a parade, music by military and pipe bands, a display of military vehicles, stalls, performances, a climbing wall, a tea dance at St John’s Church (next to the Guildhall), participation from local cadets, serving personnel, veterans, community groups, charities and schools and - weather permitting - a flypast.

Cllr Fox, who is also the council’s armed forces champion, said: “With a host of activities planned Armed Forces Day promises to be fantastic for all the family.

Armed Forces day on Cathedral Square. Warrant officer mark Toms, Chief Petty Officer Richie Ray, Lt Commander Graham casey, Ron Arthur RAFA standard bearer, Louise Isaacs RN careers advisor and RN commando Andy Dyer EMN-160625-182523009

“Our armed forces perform a vital job worldwide, and not just in conflict. Peacekeeping, humanitarian relief, search and rescue are just some of the other roles they play. It’s important to show our respect and appreciation, so I’m looking forward to as many people as possible joining me to learn more about their work.”

In addition to the main day, a number of other events will take place beforehand including a ceremony to mark the 35th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War on Wednesday 14 June. A procession will head from the Town Hall to the War Memorial at 10.30am and the Falklands Islands Flag will be raised.

The official launch of Armed Forces Day celebrations is on Monday 19 June when the Flag will be raised at the Town Hall. A civic procession will head to the War Memorial at 10am for a service and prayers with service personnel and veterans.

Friday 16 June sees The City of Peterborough Concert Band plus female vocalists Sing out Sisters hosting a song and dance concert at 7pm at The Parkway PSL Club, Lincoln Rd, Peterborough PE1 3HA. Tickets are £5 and available from elaineafd@gmail.com. All proceeds from ticket sales (which include a buffet) will be used towards next year’s celebrations.

Armed Forces day on Cathedral Square. Display of the Fletton ACF Corps of Drums. EMN-160625-182538009

Councillor Gavin Elsey, Chairman of the city council’s Armed Forces Committee, said: “Armed Forces Day is traditionally a colourful and vibrant celebration in our city and this year will be no exception. I’m looking forward to celebrating the role of the armed forces with the hundreds of people who turn out to pay their respects.”

The Armed Forces Day events on Saturday 24th will run between 10.00am and 5pm on Cathedral Square and Bridge Street.

For more information on any of the activities listed, contact Elaine Danaher on 07821 806783 or email elaineafd@gmail.com.