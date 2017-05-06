Peterborough Telegraph named weekly newspaper of the year

The Peterborough Telegraph has been named Weekly Title of the Year at the Johnston Press Awards. The PT, which is owned by Johnston Press (JP), beat off competition from nearly 200 other JP titles to win the award. Editor Mark Edwards, digital editor Paul Fisher, deputy editor Nigel Thornton and reporters Stephen Briggs and Joel Lamy received the award from JP chief executive Ashley Highfield at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.

Ashley said: “The editorial team has delivered some exceptional campaigns and community initiatives alongside exclusive breaking news items and investigations, whilst the sports team’s exclusives and terrific online coverage have won applause from fans. The title is enjoying improving print performance and growing its digital audience by almost 70 per cent.”