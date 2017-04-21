Peterborough teenagers rewarded for bravery in saving young girl’s life

Two Peterborough teenagers have been rewarded for their bravery which saw them save a young girl’s life in the city.

The annual Cambridgeshire Constabulary Chief Constable Commendation Ceremony took place at the force headquarters in Hinchingbrooke yesterday, Thursday April 20, with awards going to recipients who had gone above and beyond, enriching the service that the Constabulary provide to the county.

Chief Constable Alec Wood with Rhys Paterson

Peterborough teenagers Rhys Paterson and Jessica Nightingale were both commended for saving a girl’s life and for the bravery they showed.

Detective Constable Amanda Sylvester, based in Peterborough, was also recognised for delivering the highest possible service to the victims of a serious sex offender. She carried out a detailed and diligent investigation into the historic abuse which resulted in the offender being found guilty of all 13 indictments and receiving a 15-year sentence.

Chief Constable Alec Wood praised those who had excelled as he presented the awards.

He said: “The awards recognise and reward the outstanding efforts of individuals who deliver our mission, vision and values throughout their role and go above and beyond the call of duty.

Chief Constable Alec Wood with Jessica Nightingale

“I’m incredibly proud of all our colleagues across the force and my thanks and congratulations go to each and every one of the recipients for their dedication to protecting the people of Cambridgeshire.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite added: “It was a huge privilege to meet everyone last night. To hear the stories of what they have done is hugely inspirational. I would like to add my thanks to everyone for the remarkable efforts they have made to keep our communities safe.”

April Gollings, Lynne Holden, Nik Thomas, Ed McNeill, Chris O’Brien, Jonathan Black, Chris Postill and Andy Gipp are commended for their personal drive, outstanding service support, dedication and professionalism towards creating tuServ – a mobile application which allows officers to access multiple systems from one app.