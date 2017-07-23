Peterborough swimming group get a cash boost

A special swimming group for people in Peterborough with intellectual disabilities has been handed a summer boost by receiving £750 from a leading housebuilder.

Peterborough Special Olympic Swimming Group, which meets twice a week at Peterborough Regional Pool, is one of the first UK winners of Persimmon Homes’ Healthy Communities campaign.

The swimming club helps its children and adult members develop their swimming technique and achieve their goals.

Johanna Roberts, chair of the club, said: “We are absolutely delighted. Our swimmers range from those who may only just be able to swim 25 metres to those who now compete at national and international level. This money will help pay for a level two coach, which will be an important step for us.”

Nova Eames, head of sales at Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “Being involved in swimming has a host of major benefits for people with learning disabilities.

“This new programme is aimed at creating a lasting legacy for young people.”