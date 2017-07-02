Peterborough students show off their art, drama and music talent to parents

Hampton College showcased the talents of students from art, drama and music last week.

The evening was very well attended this year and started with an exhibition of GCSE and A level work before moving on to the Drama and Music performances.

The students and parents who visited the celebration were extremely positive said John Piper, Head of Arts Faculty, who said: “I was impressed to see such high quality and variety of work. The Music and Drama concert that followed also had some super performances and it was a delight to see the students so engaged and clearly enjoying the chance to shine”