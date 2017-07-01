Peterborough students sell cakes and samosas to help orphans

A sixth-former at St John Fisher Catholic High School has raised £500 for Human Appeal- a global charity that dedicates its time and resources to help those less fortunate around the world, including orphan children who fled Syria to escape the warzone.

Mueen Kabir recruited fellow students Bongani Luwemba, Fred Cook and Zeeshan Waseem to help him sell homemade cakes and samosas.

“We managed to raise £500 and presented the money to Human Appeal on Salaam (Peace) Radio 106.2 FM when they came to Peterborough, said Mueen. “Salaam Radio is a Peterborough based radio station that aims to promote community cohesion in bringing people together. I hope that our efforts to will inspire others to do the same.”