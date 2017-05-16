Peterborough stone firm carves out celebration for 20th anniversary

A family firm is celebrating 20 years as one of the country’s leading limestone suppliers.

Stamford Stone Company, of Stamford Road, Helpston, began life supply stone for houses and walling`.

But over the year, the compnay has expanded its product range.

Director of marketing Laura Green said: “Over time the product range has expanded to offer a range of limestone construction products to contractors nationwide.

“They have also branched out into interiors, selling stone directly to the public for fireplaces, flooring, staircases and garden landscaping.

“We’ve been lucky enough to work on some very prestigious projects over the last few years.

“Working with a beautiful natural product that enhances buildings never loses its appeal – it’s incredibly satisfying to be using the past to invest in the future.”

The projects completed by Stamford Stone Company include providing the stone for a war memorial honouring military personnel who served in the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan, which was unveiled by the Queen at the Victoria Embankment Gardens in London.

Ongoing projects include the restoration of the Houses of Parliament, renovation of the Cambridge Arms Hotel, the new orangery at Grade I listed Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire, and new development and restoration of historic colleges at Oxford and Cambridge universities.

The company, which operates Clipsham Medwell and Greetham quarries, both on the Lincolnshire limestone belt, was launched in 1997 by local builder Ivor Crowson and stone merchant George Wilson.

The business is in its second generation with George’s children Daniel Wilson and Laura Green running the business from their head office at Swaddywell Quarry in Helpston.

Laura said: “This is a very special anniversary for us.

“As a family, we’re celebrating 20 successful years of ownership and are proud to have grown the business progressively over two decades.”

She said the business’ success was due to continual investment in advanced production technology, forging strong relationships with a wide range of clients and being environmentally sustainable and responsible in its quarrying activities and production.

An open day to celebrate the anniversary will be held at the quarries in June, where the team will carve a special plaque to mark the milestone.

During this anniversary year Stamford Stone will be expanding its interiors department with a new website to launch in the coming weeks.