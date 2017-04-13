Peterborough staff put their best feet forward for city charity challenge

A team from a Peterborough company has raised more than £2,000 for a city charity.

XL Displays, of Manasty Road, Orton Southgate, took part in the Inflatable 5k Run at the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

They managed to raise over £2,000 for local charity Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

On Friday 7 April the team will be handing over the cheque to Nilesh Patel, fundraiser for Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The event involved a 5km course with 10 huge inflatable obstacles to negotiate and a team of 21 from XL Displays took part.

Joanne Bass, Director of XL Displays, said: “The team did brilliantly and had a lot of fun. It wasn’t an easy challenge but everyone enjoyed it.”

“We chose to support Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice as we wanted to raise money for a Peterborough-based charity and Thorpe Hall is a place close to many of our hearts.”

Nilesh Patel, hospice fundraiser, said: “We were delighted to welcome the team from XL Displays to Team Incredible for this event which looked pretty gruelling but a lot of fun! We’re so grateful to the whole team for getting behind their work place initiative to support us.

“The amount raised could pay for two syringe drivers to give constant relief for patients or a hospice nurse for 20 days.”