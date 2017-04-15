Peterborough slimmer set to inspire others to lose weight after shedding over four stone and changing life

A Peterborough slimmer who transformed her life by losing more than four stone is using her success to shape a whole new career, helping other people change lives and achieve their weight loss dreams.

Alison Long joined her local Slimming World group in Hampton, Peterborough, 14 months ago and dropped from 17 stone 2 ½ pound to 12 stone 12 ½ pound.

Alison Long today having lost over four stone

Alison has now trained as a consultant for Slimming World and is opening her own group in Orton Brimbles, Peterborough at Matley Community Centre on Wednesday May 3 at 7.30pm.

She said: “Obesity is becoming such a huge problem across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to start.

“After losing over 4 stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to their target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost over 4 stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group.

Alison Long before her weight loss

“As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way too their chosen target weight.

“Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrating success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.”

Alison said she had tried a lot of diets in the past, but had never managed to keep the weight off as she felt they restricted her.

She added: “I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight as I got older, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet.

“The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods, like pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation.”

The latest government figures reveal that around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three.

The percentage of adults overweight or obese in Peterborough during 2012-14 was statistically significantly worse than the national average at 68.9% compared to 64.6%, according to the Local Authority Health Profiles 2016, published September 2016.

On setting up her own group, Alison said: “For me becoming a self-employed franchisee was a great option. I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around my busy family life and other interests, so launching my own Slimming World group was an ideal option – I feel like I’ve got a brand new career and I can’t wait for my new group to open!

Gemma Lee who runs Slimming World’s Whittlesey groups and manages Alison as her Team Developer, says: “Slimming World Consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others. With Alison’s experience of being a successful Slimming World Member and her kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that she’ll be amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”

Alison’s Slimming World Group will be held at Matley Community Centre, Orton Brimbles every Wednesday at 7:30pm from May 3. For more information or to join Alison’s Group either pop along on the 3rd May or call her on 07930992575.