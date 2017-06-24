Peterborough singing group raises £1,650 in memory of John

A Peterborough singing group has presented £1,650 to the Stroke Association in memory of a long-standing member.

Members of Hereward Harmony, who rehearse at Orton Wistow Community Centre, decided to support the charity when John Gould suffered a stroke.

A concert was held at The Fleet Centre in Fletton on May 13, and the proceeds presented to charity representatives last week.

“After suffering the stroke he (John) was unable to perform with us but was always cheerful despite his disability, said chairman Alan Lund.

“Sadly John died earlier this year but this made us even more determined to have a successful show.

“Last Thursday evening we were delighted for Halina (his wife) to attend the evening and hand the cheque over to Hannah Rushton. Hannah, who is the support co-ordinator for Peterborough, was delighted with our donation.

“We were also very pleased to have Andy Hull and his wife Polly in the photograph. Andy suffered a severe stroke a few years ago and as an example is very grateful for the Stroke Association’s support.

“Everybody in our Chorus was proud of the money raised and would like to thank all the acts that gave their time and of course our members and our audience who supported this event.”

Hereward Harmony is a male barbershop chorus, established for 30 years and each year supports a valuable cause. It is currently looking for new tenors and baritones. Rehearsals take place every Thursday at Orton Wistow Community Centre, Napier Place from 7.30pm until 10pm with a mid-evening break. Contact Brian McDonnell on 07740 987127 or Alan Lund on 07850 007057.

To support the Stroke Association call 01572 757087 or 07506 421 207 or email Hannah.rushton@stroke.org.uk