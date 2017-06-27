Peterborough shows its support for services

The work of the armed forces at home and abroad was celebrated at a spectacular weekend in Peterborough city centre.

Armed Forces Day was marked in Cathedral Square on Saturday, with hundreds of people coming out to enjoy the activities and displays during the day.

Armed Forces Day parade 2017 in the city centre. Chris Goodwin with his RAF jeep EMN-170625-084703009

Mayor of Peterborough cllr John Fox, who is also the council’s armed forces champion, was one of the guests of honour for the event, and he said it was vital for people to remember the sacrifices made by servicemen and women.

He said: “It is very important to hold events like this.

“Our servicemen and women do jobs we would never dream of doing. They are so courageous with their work.

“We must also remember the families they leave behind back at home, when they are serving in extreme conditions. The families must be going through hell, always waiting for that knock on the door.”

Armed Forces Day parade 2017 in the city centre EMN-170625-084119009

One of the highlights of Armed Forces Day was the parade held through Bridge Street in the morning.

Veterans were joined by cadets and servicemen during the march through the city, with crowds gathering to show their support.

Cllr Fox said: “I always love a good band, and we had a fantastic band on Saturday. It really makes the hairs stand up on the back of my neck.”

There was also a display of military vehicles, stalls, performances, a climbing wall, a tea dance at St John’s Church.

Armed Forces Day parade 2017 in the city centre EMN-170625-084131009

The celebrations for Armed Forces Day started on Monday, June 19, when the flag was raised above the Town Hall.

The celebrations were mirrored across the country as towns and cities paid their respects.

Armed Forces Day parade 2017 in the city centre EMN-170625-084143009

Armed Forces Day parade 2017 in the city centre EMN-170625-084154009

Armed Forces Day parade 2017 in the city centre EMN-170625-084205009