Peterborough shopping centre’s training scheme to help young into work

Young people are being given the chance to learn work skills with the help of a Peterborough shopping centre.

Bosses at the Serpentine Green shopping centre, in Hampton, are giving 16 to 24-year-olds the chance to take part in a free five-week training programme.

Jessica Richardson working at Brantano in Serpentine Green, Peterborough.

The aim is to provide them with the skills to build a career in retail or hospitality.

The programme is called Bright Lights Starting Out in Retail and Hospitality and starts next month.

It will combine classroom teaching alongside work placements at one of Serpentine Green’s retail, food and beverage or leisure brands.

It will be funded by Serpentine Green’s owner British Land, and delivered in partnership with The Source Skills Academy.

David Wait, centre manager, said “This is a fantastic way for young, unemployed people to discover their potential and gain valuable experience of what it’s like to work in the dynamic retail and hospitality sectors.

“The programme coincides with busy recruitment periods at the centre so we, together with our retailers, can’t wait to welcome the new trainees and offer them on-the-job training and support so they can really kickstart their careers.”

Dianne Wainwright, head of operations at The Source Skills Academy, said: “We’re giving local young people the chance to obtain nationally recognised qualifications and work experience at some of the country’s biggest retail and hospitality brands.

“We urge Peterborough’s young jobseekers to sign up to attend our taster session on May 31, where they’ll get the chance to learn more about the course and hear about our many success stories first-hand.”