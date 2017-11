Have your say

Schools across Peterborough have been dressing up for Children In Need today.

These photos come from Fulbridge Academy where pupils are wearing pyjamas and selling Pudsey & Blush goodies to support the cause.

There also a pupil verses teacher face painting competition.

Ormiston Bushfield Academy meanwhile had raised more than £690 by 9am with its activities and had more planned today.

More Peterborough Children In Need fundraising stars can be found here and here.

Pupils dressed for Children In Need at Fulbridge Academy

Pupils dressed for Children In Need at Fulbridge Academy

Pupils dressed for Children In Need at Fulbridge Academy