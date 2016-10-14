Peterborough schoolboy ‘conkers’ the world at annual championships

Around 200 competitors battled it out as the World Conker Championships returned to the village of Southwick, near Oundle, on Sunday.

Thomas Deacon Academy pupil Oliver Simons (right) aged 16 triumphed in the Young Adult category - the second time he has held a world conker title having won the Junior category in 2013.

Peterborough youngster Oliver Simons aged 16 triumphed in the Young Adult category at the Conker World Championships.

In the final he dressed in Peterborough Morris kit as he dances “Morris” with many local dance sides.

Tom Dryden, from East Northants, was crowned the men’s World Conker Champion and overall winner, with Lorna Clark, from Oxford, taking the ladies’ title.

