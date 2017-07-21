Peterborough’s Thomas Cook moves to reassure holiday-makers in earthquake hit resort

Peterborough-based Thomas Cook is taking action to help customers caught up in the earthquake in the holiday resort of Kos.

The Lynch Wood based tour operator says some hotels have been left without water and power following an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 near to Kos, Greece and Bodrum, Turkey, early today.

However, the company says none of its customers have been injured and problems are minimal.

It has issued hotline numbers for those holidaying in the resort or due to fly out.

A Thomas Cook spokeswoman said: “Our teams in the resort areas affected by the earthquake and in our customer centres are supporting customers currently on holiday in the region.

“We have no reports of any injuries and there is little impact on our hotels.

“Kos has been the most affected by the earthquake. Its airport was closed this morning but has now reopened.

“Other airports in the region are unaffected and all of our flights to Greece and Turkey are operating as normal, including to the island of Kos.

She added: “Customers in Kos were evacuated from hotels as a precaution and to allow an assessment of damage, but most have now returned.

“Our early inspections show that while a minimal number of properties do not currently have mains water supply and are experiencing intermittent power problems, utilities should be back to normal later today.

“Our quality team is also visiting hotels to check health and safety standards are still being met and that, where necessary, clean-up operations are underway.”

Any customers who are on holiday with us and who have concerns should speak to our teams on the ground or call us on +44 161 774 2966.

Any customers who are due to travel to the affected areas in the coming days should keep checking this page for updates or call us on 01733 224 536.