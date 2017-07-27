Peterborough's Thomas Cook is taking more people on holiday

Have your say

Travel operator Thomas Cook has seen a surge in the number of people it takes on holiday.

Thomas Cook, based in Lynch Wood, Peterborough, says the number of people booking their summer holidays with the company this year has risen by 1.5 million compared with three years ago.

The increase in bookings was announced as the company revealed its third quarter results for the three months to the end of June.

Peter Fankhauser, chief executive of Thomas Cook, said: "So far, we are taking one and a half million more customers on holiday this summer than we did three years ago, showing the growth in demand for our modern package and flight offer.

"We continue to innovate to broaden our appeal with the launch of a 'Choose Your Room' option in 300 of our core hotels for Summer 2018.

"An 11-per-cent increase in bookings for this summer reflects good demand across all destinations.

"The pick-up in demand for Turkey we reported earlier in the year has continued, as customers are attracted to the quality and value on offer.

"As we go into the peak summer season, our holiday offering is in great shape."

Over the period, group revenue was up 14% with gross profit up £47 million.

Overall group bookings for this summer are up 11%.

There has been significant growth in biokings to Greece (up 22%), Bulgaria (up 19%), Cyprus (up 14%) and long-haul destinations.

Thomas Cook says Turkey is recovering well, as customers seek high-quality and value destinations.

Winter 2017/18 bookings are around 30% sold.